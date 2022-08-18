Petrobras launches public notice for technology companies and startups

Petrobras launched today (17) the second public notice for the acquisition of innovative solutions, which foresees investment of up to R$ 6 million in technology companies and startups (new companies, which offer innovative solutions), The state-owned company seeks innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, inspection and modeling and simulation technologies.

Applications are open until September 9, and projects can receive up to R$ 1.6 million for the development and testing of solutions in productive environments.

Both Brazilian and foreign companies and institutions can participate. The selection includes a technical mentoring phase to improve the work plan and business model.

Candidates also need to pass a pitch day, in which they present their proposals to a panel made up of Petrobras managers and specialists. Criteria such as the business model, implementation of the solution at the end of the project, consistency and competitiveness of the proposal are evaluated at this stage.