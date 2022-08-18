General takes office as minister of the Superior Military Court

Army General Lourival Carvalho Silva took office today (17) as minister of the Superior Military Court (STM). The military man was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro and had his name approved by the Senate.

The general was sworn in to the chair of Minister General of the Army Luís Carlos Gomes Mattos, who left the court in July upon reaching the age limit of 75 years to remain in office.

Carvalho began his military career at the Preparatory School for Army Cadets (EsPCEx). He holds a bachelor’s degree in Military Sciences from the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras (Aman). Before arriving at the STM, the minister was commander of the Western Military Command (CMO) and held the position of head of the General Personnel Department (DGP).

In his inauguration speech, the minister highlighted the importance of Military Justice and stated that he is committed to fidelity to the country and justice.

“The existence of a specialized justice is made in the face of the imperative need to provide those who have sworn to perform their constitutional duties, even at the sacrifice of their own lives, the opportunity for justice, for a fair trial,” he said.

The STM is made up of 15 ministers, five of whom are civilians and ten military, whose seats are distributed among four seats for the Army, three for the Navy and three for the Air Force.

The court represents the last instance of the Military Justice of the Union, which is responsible for judging crimes committed by members of the Armed Forces and civilians who attack the military administration.

The ceremony was attended by officials from the Armed Forces, in addition to the deputy attorney general, Lindôra Araújo, and the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno.