Russian cosmonaut’s suit problem forces spacewalk to end

One of two cosmonauts working outside the International Space Station on Wednesday (17) safely returned to the laboratory’s air chamber after an electrical problem in his spacesuit forced Moscow’s ground control to end the walk. routine spacecraft earlier, US and Russian officials said.

Oleg Artemyev was nearly three hours into the spacewalk, which was expected to last six hours, when voltage levels in his spacesuit’s battery began to drop, prompting flight controllers in Moscow to order the cosmonaut’s immediate return to the chamber. of space station air.

“Oleg, drop everything and come back,” a flight controller urged Artemyev from mission control in Moscow, as heard over a live audio stream between space and ground. “Drop everything and start coming back immediately. Go back and connect to the station’s power.”

Artemyev returned to the airlock and connected his suit to the space station’s power.

Russian flight controllers chose to end the spacewalk early, as Denis Matveev – the other cosmonaut carrying out the spacewalk – had positioned the robotic arm they were upgrading back into its correct position.

Artemyev “has never been in danger,” said NASA spokesman Rob Navias.

The space station, a football field-sized research laboratory in low Earth orbit, has housed international crews of astronauts for more than two decades, with Russia, the United States, Japan, Canada and the European Space Agency among the top. laboratory users.

