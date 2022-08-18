Tati Weston-Webb turns heat in Tahiti and secures spot in WSL Finals

Wednesday (17) was excellent for Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb in the waves of Teahupo’o (Tahiti), the last stage of the world surfing circuit before the big decision of the 2022 title: the WSL Finals, in California (States States) in September. Tati not only advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s dispute, but she secured in advance a spot in the WSL Finals, which will bring together only the top five in the rankings.

With the quarter-finals of the #OuterknownTahitiProLakey Peterson takes on Breeze Hennessy. Both are behind Tati in the ranking and, consequently, one will be eliminated. WITH THIS, IT’S OFFICIAL: TATIANA IS ALREADY CLASSIFIED FOR THE WSL FINALS!!!! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/8vsZcUHFLA — WSL Brazil 🇧🇷 (@WSLBrazil) August 17, 2022

The Brazilian qualified in the quarterfinals of the Tahiti Pro stage by turning the repechage heat against Australian Isabella Nichols in the final six minutes. The dispute started with low waves. In the middle of the heat, the gaúcha had only gone down one wave, which earned her only 1.23. The opponent had two scores: 3.50 and 2.67. In the final stretch, Tati finally got a good wave and shone with tricks and rips, getting 4.17. In the final sum, the Brazilian surpassed the Australian by 6.17 to 5.40.

Play and Play! Tatiana Weston-Webb beats Isabella Nichols and is classified for the quarterfinals of the #OuterknownTahitiPro! Now in the water: Tyler Wright vs Lakey Peterson 📺 Watch live at https://t.co/hRoBt09QSY#WSLBrazil pic.twitter.com/mzKGVOHHXB — WSL Brazil 🇧🇷 (@WSLBrazil) August 17, 2022

World runner-up last year, the 26-year-old from Rio Grande do Sul was the only surfer in the 2022 season to win two stages (Portugal and South Africa). Third in the rankings, with 42,610 points, behind only Hawaiian Carissa Moore (52,925) and France’s Johanne Defay (47,610), Tati Weston-Webb would need to reach the semifinals in Teahupo’o to guarantee a presence in the WSL Finals at Trestles beach. The Brazilian could be overtaken by the Costa Rican Brissa Hennessy, fifth in the ranking (40,285), or by the North American Lakey Peterson, in the sixth position (39,005). However, the two also advanced today and will face each other in the quarterfinals, that is, one will be eliminated and will say goodbye to the title dream this year.

The men’s competition began shortly after the end of the women’s competition. Leader of the ranking, Filipe Toledo is already assured in Trestles, but the Olympic champion Ítalo Ferreira, currently fourth in the ranking, depends only on him to secure the fifth and final spot in the men’s WSL Finals.

Quarterfinals

Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs Caroline Marks (USA)

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Carissa Moore (HAV) vs Vahina Fierro (FRA)

Brisa Hennessy (CRC) vs Lakey Peterson (USA)