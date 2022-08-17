Léo Péricles defends taking technical schools to corners and outskirts

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Léo Péricles, from the Popular Unity party (UP), pamphleted today (17) in three locations in Belo Horizonte, talking to students and workers about his proposals.

In the early morning, the candidate was at the door of Cefet in Minas Gerais, where he talked to professors, administrative technicians and students about their ideas for technical and higher education. Pericles defends the suspension of payment of the public debt to redirect these resources to the social area, which includes education.

“It’s about investing in what we already have, building new technical schools and universities and even decentralizing technical schools, taking them to all corners, large peripheries and interiors of this country,” he said.

Afterwards, the candidate went to the Central Market of Belo Horizonte, where he continued the leafleting and discussed proposals such as the repeal of labor and social security reforms. Léo Péricles also spoke with micro and small businessmen about the need for government programs that provide them with cheap credit and investments and defended the nationalization of the banking system.

In the late afternoon and early evening, the Popular Unity candidate was at the entrance to the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) Coração Eucarístico campus to bring his proposals to students who left the afternoon shift and arrived for the night shift.