Vera Lúcia wants to guarantee equality in the electoral dispute

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSTU, Vera Lúcia, defended today (17) “guarantees of equality” in this year’s electoral dispute. According to her, in order to really advance, democracy needs to guarantee more space for smaller candidacies in free electoral propaganda.

Vera Lucia told Brazil Agency who starts the campaign “very firmly and with the involvement of the militancy of the PSTU and the Revolutionary Socialist Pole throughout Brazil”, but foresees that the current campaign will be full of “challenges, due to inequality and anti-democratic rules that govern the electoral process” .

The candidate reiterated the defense of democracy and once again repudiated any attempt to disrespect the results of electronic voting machines.

“Yesterday, during the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral], there was talk in defense of democracy and respect for the polls. But where are we, in the midst of an electoral process in which candidates, like mine, are outside the free electoral propaganda on TV and radio, and the great television debates?”, he asked. “Democracy has to start by giving guarantees of equality in the dispute”.

Vera Lúcia, defended the resumption of the increase in emergency aid and that it has a value of at least one minimum wage. A measure, according to the candidate, which aims to fight hunger immediately, and should be extended while the crisis lasts.

According to the candidate, to definitively solve the problem of hunger and famine in the country, it will be necessary to end unemployment, guaranteeing full employment and labor rights. “For this, it is necessary to reduce the working day without reducing wages. Double the minimum wage towards the Dieese minimum [Departamento Intersindical de Estatística e Estudos Socioeconômicos] and impose a wage trigger according to inflation”.

According to (Dieese), in July the minimum wage needed to support a family of four should be R$ 6,388.55.

“But it is necessary to go beyond that, to nationalize, under the control of workers, the largest companies that dominate the economy and put them to work according to the interests of the population”, said the candidate.

Article updated at 19:09 for additional information.