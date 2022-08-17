Brazil has 247 deaths and 21,927 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has recorded 682,010 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (17) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,223,207.

In 24 hours, 21,927 new cases were recorded. In the same period, 247 deaths of victims of the virus were confirmed.

Also according to the bulletin, 33,128,198 people have recovered from the disease and 412,999 cases are being monitored. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data on deaths in Mato Grosso do Sul.





States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.98 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.85 million) and Paraná (2.72 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (147.9 thousand). Then appears Roraima (174.1 thousand) and Amapá (177.8 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (173,791), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,244) and Minas Gerais (63,330). The lowest number of deaths is in Acre (2,025), Amapá (2,157) and Roraima (2,165).

Vaccination

To date, 473 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 178.8 million with the first dose and 159.9 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 105 million have already received the booster dose.