Lula highlights the importance of fighting hunger and creating jobs

The PT presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said today (16) that he will fight hunger and reduce unemployment, if he is elected for another term in the Planalto Palace. The speech was made in a stereo car in front of the Volkswagen factory, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), where Lula began his political career at the ABC Metalworkers Union.

“We will win because this country needs us. We’re gonna win because it’s not possible [essa situação]. Brazil is the third largest food producer in the world, it cannot have 33 million people going hungry,” she said.

The former president emphasized the contradiction of the country having a large agricultural production and, even so, a significant portion of the population living in a situation of food insecurity. “Brazil is the first animal protein producer in the world. The first meat producer in the world is Brazil. Therefore, it does not justify a woman standing in line at the butcher’s to pick up a bone or a chicken carcass. It doesn’t justify a child going to bed without having a glass of milk. It doesn’t justify a child waking up and not having bread and butter to eat,” he pointed out.

After mentioning data that show the reduction of jobs in the industries of São Bernardo do Campo, an important hub of the automotive sector, Lula added: “I will come back so that we can recover this country, recover jobs”.

Lula also recalled the times of union leadership in the region, when he promoted strikes despite the repression of the military regime. A story that, according to him, began in 1969. “At that time when Volkswagen had more than 40,000 workers and had an army colonel who was head of security”, he recalled, mentioning the importance of workers’ organization in the conquest of democracy. in the following years.

The presidential candidate spoke accompanied by the PT candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, the candidate for the Senate for the PSB, Márcio França and directors of the metalworkers’ union.

According to the electoral calendar, as of this Tuesday, candidates are authorized to carry out electoral propaganda on the internet and rallies with sound systems. The broadcasting of electoral propaganda on radio and television, for the first round of the elections, will begin on the 26th. It will end on the 29th of September.