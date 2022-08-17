Entries open for the 9th Ibero-American Film Festival

Applications for short films or short and feature film scripts are open until the 31st for the 9th Ibero-American Film Festival (FIA Cine), which will take place in the first half of November, in a hybrid format, in person in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and online for people from all countries. Filmmakers from South America and Portugal and Spain can participate, he informed today (16) to Brazil Agency the festival director, Beto Neblina.

There will be three exhibitions of short films at FIA Cine: competitive, parallel and films from Luanda (Angola), the result of an exchange with Viana Cine Fest, from the African country. “About 25 short films and 12 awards in total participate. ”Roteiraria film school will offer two courses online the choice of winners, who will receive film books from Summus Editorial; two prizes worth R$ 6 thousand each, for the rental of light fixtures, machinery and accessories from the Naymovie company; prize in the amount of R$ 5 thousand in image completion given by the company Mistika; and a full scholarship for the Ethos Comunicação & Arte World Cinema History Course, among other awards.

Homage

As is already a tradition at FIA Cine, important names in cinema will be honored, with screenings of important feature films from each one’s biography.

In the last eight years, actors and directors such as Milton Gonçalves, Suzana Amaral, José Mojica Marins, Ruth de Souza, Beto Brant and Carlos Reichenbach have been distinguished. Last year, the Brazilian film Rainha Diaba, from 1974, directed by Antônio Carlos Fontoura, in honor of actor Milton Gonçalves, was shown. For the 2022 edition, the names of the honorees are still being defined.

All festival activities are free. The event has already made it possible to meet important names in the national cinematographic world, such as filmmakers João Batista de Andrade and Carlos Reichenbach, screenwriter Fernando Bonassi, and cartoonist Laerte Coutinho. Filmmaker José Mojica Marins (Zé do Caixão) participated in the first edition, naming the Mojica Trophy and giving a film workshop.

Debut

In 2020 and 2021, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the festival was held virtually. Beto Neblina highlighted that, previously, all editions took place in person, in São Paulo. The event will be held for the first time in Rio de Janeiro, in partnership with filmmaker and producer Cavi Borges. “It’s an old dream of ours”, said the director of the FIA ​​Cine.

According to Beto Neblina, the expectation is that, after the pandemic, “people will be thirsty to watch more short films and that this will arouse curiosity in Rio de Janeiro, because you hardly see Angolan short films here”. For the first time, FIA Cine will have Spanish and Portuguese short films in the competition, “due to the extreme quality of European films”.

The Ibero-American Film Festival is organized by Cachaça Filmes, with institutional support from the Spanish Embassy in Brazil and the Chilean Consulate. The event was notable by the jury of the highest level among the festivals in Brazil.

Among the names that made up the judging commission are Matheus Nachtergaelle, Marisa Orth, Caco Ciocler, Claudia Abreu, Taumaturgo Ferreira, Zezé Motta, Rosi Campos, Mayara Magri, Elias Andreato and Leopoldo Pacheco (actors), Roberto Santucci, Sergio Rezende, João Batista de Andrade, Carlos Reichenbach, Beto Brant and Hilton Lacerda (directors), Paulo Cursino, Fernando Bonassi, Marcílio Moraes and Marçal Aquino (screenwriters). The festival also usually counts with the participation of international judges, such as the Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Arriaga, the Portuguese novelist João Nunes and the Spanish conductor Andreu Jacob.

Visibility

FIA Cine was created with the aim of giving visibility to short films and projection to new filmmakers. Initially called Festival Latino-Americano de Cinema (Curta Neblina), it held eight editions only with Latin films in the Competitive Show, but grew this year, becoming Ibero-American, hence the name change to Festival Ibero-americano de Cinema (Ibero-American Film Festival). FIA Cinema).