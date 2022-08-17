Vera Lúcia, from PSTU, starts campaign for the presidency in São Paulo

The PSTU presidential candidate, Vera Lúcia (PSTU) will spend the day in São Paulo. In the morning, she did leafleting in Largo da Concórdia, in Brás. At 1:30 pm she visited the Deka factory, in Água Branca, west of the city. In a note, the candidate said that the beginning of her campaign will have, as main focuses, factories, neighborhoods on the periphery, schools, universities, quilombolas and indigenous territories.

In the evening, the candidate held a live on his social networks and, among other subjects, he highlighted his government proposals, such as the repeal of the Labor and Social Security reforms, as well as the Spending Ceiling.

To fight hunger, Vera Lúcia proposed nationalizing the 100 largest companies in the country and not paying the public debt. “Suspend this to double the minimum wage and ensure that every unemployed person in the country has a living wage until they enter the job market again,” she said.

The candidate also defended a public works plan that, at the same time, meets the needs of society and generates employment. “That generates employment from the planning, execution of services and their operation. There is a deficit in the country of more than 6 million houses, and in basic sanitation, day care, highways, railways”.

The PSTU candidacy has no coalitions, and the party does not participate in any party federation.

According to the electoral calendar, as of this Tuesday, candidates are authorized to carry out electoral propaganda on the internet and rallies with sound systems. The broadcasting of electoral propaganda on radio and television, for the first round of the elections, will begin on the 26th. It will end on the 29th of September.

Article updated at 20:52 for additional information.