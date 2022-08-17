Ministry of Health has new executive secretary

Former Secretary of Labor Bruno Silva Dalcolmo was appointed today (16) to the position of Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health. Specialist in Public Policies and Government Management and career public servant, Dalcolmo will replace Daniel Meirelles Pereira, who will occupy a board of directors of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Just 9 days ago, Dalcolmo had been appointed to the commissioned role of advisor in the office of the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy, but he was invited by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, to assume the second hierarchical position in the portfolio, responsible for preparing and organizing public health care policies for the population.

“I already knew Bruno and his work, and I also received great references from ministers Paulo Guedes [Economia] and Bruno Bianco [Advocacia-Geral da União]. He will certainly help the health of our country a lot,” Queiroga wrote on Twitter, announcing on Sunday (14) that he had invited Dalcolmo to the post based on technical criteria.

Graduated in International Relations from the University of Brasília (UnB), Dalcolmo was also the superintendent of International Relations at the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac); deputy head of Governmental Analysis of the Presidency of the Republic and special advisor to the Civil House. In his new role, he will coordinate activities related to the federal planning and budget systems; organization and administrative modernization; of accounting; financial administration and human resources; information and computing; and general services.

Daniel Meirelles Pereira, on taking over the Fifth Board of Anvisa, will be responsible for the management of Monitoring Products Subject to Sanitary Surveillance (GGMON); Pharmacovigilance (GFARM) and Ports, Airports, Borders and Customs Areas (GGPAF).