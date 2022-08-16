Check the list of candidates for the Government of Santa Catarina

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially starts this Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for vice president were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 231 for senator, 10,238 for federal deputy, 16,161 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

In Santa Catarina, ten candidates are running for governor.

Check the list:

Décio Nery de Lima (PT): is 61 years old, born in Itajaí (SP), is in his third term as a federal deputy for the state of Santa Catarina. He holds a degree in law from the University of Vale do Itajaí and in social sciences from the Fundação de Ensino do Pólo Geoeducacional do Vale do Itajaí. He was mayor of Blumenau (SC). He married Ana Paula Lima, with whom he had two children. The candidate for vice is the 35-year-old businesswoman Bia Vargas, from PSB.

Esperidion Amin (PP): is 74 years old, is from Florianópolis, is currently a senator. Graduated in law from the Federal University of Santa Catarina and in administration from the School of Administration and Management. He has been director of administration of the Secretariat of Education and Culture of the State of Santa Catarina, mayor, federal deputy and governor. The candidate for vice on the ticket is the lawyer Dalírio Beber (PSDB)

Gean Loureiro (Union Brazil): is 49 years old, born in Florianópolis, graduated in administration and law from the Federal University of Santa Catarina, has a master’s degree in Production Engineering. He was elected councilor in Florianópolis five times. He was state deputy and federal deputy for the state. Re-elected mayor of Florianópolis, he left office to run for governor. Married to Cíntia de Queiroz Loureiro, father of four daughters. The candidate for vice is businessman Eron Giordani, from União Brazil, born in Faxinal dos Guedes (SC).

Jorge Boeira (PDT): is 66 years old, was born in Vacaria (RS), holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Federal University of Santa Catarina and was a professor at the Federal Technical School of Santa Catarina. He was a federal deputy for four terms. He was also a project manager at the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI). He married Angela Boeira, with whom he had two daughters. The candidate for vice is Dr. Dalmo, from Vacaria (RS), of the same party.

Jorginho Mello (PL): is 66 years old, born in the city of Ibicaré (SC), was a councilor in Herval d’Oeste (SC), state deputy and president of the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina, interim governor of the state and twice federal deputy. He is in his second year as a senator. Graduated in law and social studies, he was manager and director of Banco do Estado de Santa Catarina. The candidate for vice is Delegate Marilisa, from the same party.

Leandro Borges (PCO): is a carpenter, is 31 and was born in Cascavel (SC). It’s the first time he’s run for state government. Jair Fernandes de Aguiar Ramos, 36, born in Blumenau (SC) is the party’s candidate for vice governor.

Moses (Republicans): 55 years old, born in Florianópolis, he is an officer graduated from the Military Police Academy of Santa Catarina. In addition to being a reserve colonel at the Santa Catarina Military Fire Brigade (CBMSC), he holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in constitutional law from the Universidade do Sul de Santa Catarina, where he was a professor of administrative and constitutional law. In the 2020 elections, he was elected governor of Santa Catarina. The candidate for vice is businessman Udo Dohler (MDB).

Odair Tramontin (New): is 60 years old, born in Campo Erê (SC), is the son of farmers and the father of two. He holds a law degree from the Federal University of Santa Catarina, specializing in criminal law and criminal procedure. He has a master’s degree in Legal Sciences and is a professor at the Regional University of Blumenau. He’s a prosecutor. The candidate for vice is the administrator Ricardo Althoff (New).

Professor Alex Alano (PSTU): is 47 years old, born in Crisciúma (SC). Graduated in philosophy, he has been a teacher in the state public school system for over 14 years. He is a trade union and political activist, has participated in demonstrations against attacks on labor, environmental, social and minority rights. Alex is married and the father of two children. He proposes a socialist and revolutionary program for Santa Catarina. The candidate for vice is Professor Gabriela Santetti, from the same party.

Ralph Zimmer (Pros): 43 years old, born in Chapecó (SC), is a public defender in Santa Catarina. He was the General Public Defender from 2016-2018. It is the first time he has run for governor and he forms a pure ticket with businesswoman Ana Lúcia Meotti (Pros).

Updated article with data from the TSE until 15:50 on 08/16/2022.