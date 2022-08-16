Copa do Brazil: Timão trusts the comeback against Atlético-GO to advance

Eliminated from the Copa Libertadores da América, defeated in the last round of the Brazileirão by arch-rivals Palmeiras and needing a three-goal advantage to advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brazil. Thus, Corinthians enters the field against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday (17), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena. The Dragon won the first leg by 2 to 0 and could even lose by a goal from disadvantage that qualifies. If Timão returns the difference of two goals, we go to the penalty shootout.

From the stands to the field, we will play together! 1️⃣2️⃣🙌🖤 📸 José Manoel Idalgo and Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/acuT4JK9rL — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 16, 2022

The mission of the São Paulo team is very difficult, but, even under pressure, coach Vítor Pereira left the field after the defeat to Palmeiras, confident in Corinthians football and in the turnaround.

“We have to create goal situations and score goals. We cannot be blank like we are today (against Palmeiras). With the same determination, with the same courage with which we play, it will be the motivation, the strength as we face the game, knowing that we have to score goals and not allow any goals. Honestly, I believe we will give a good answer.”

On the other hand, Jorginho doesn’t want to let Atlético-GO’s performance fall. The coach knows that, despite the advantage gained in the first leg, classification is still not guaranteed.

“The most important thing is that we come in understanding the game, how difficult it will be. It’s a game not only against a team but with a lot of technical quality, but also a game that becomes a war. We have to go into matches very well prepared, win matches, tackles, not just be an organized, daring team, but also a courageous team. I think that by playing this way we have the possibility to pass this stage”.

Whoever passes the clash between Corinthians and Atlético-GO faces Fluminense or Fortaleza in the semifinal. The tricolor carioca won the first leg by 1 to 0, in Castelão (CE).