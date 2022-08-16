Find out who are the candidates for governor of Piauí

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially starts this Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for vice president were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 231 for senator, 10,238 for federal deputy, 16,161 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

In Piauí, nine candidates are running for office. Check full list:

Colonel Diego Melo (PL): Colonel of the Military Police, Melo is 42 years old. Born in Teresina, he holds a degree in law and public security from the State University of Piauí (UESPI). He is currently president of the Association of Military Officers of the State of Piauí (Amepi). His deputy is also military police officer Colonel Carlos Pinho, 55 years old.

Geraldo Carvalho (PSTU): professor at the Federal University of Piauí (UFPI) in Floriano, Geraldo Carvalho is 63 years old and has been president of the Bank Employees Union and leader of the National Union of Teachers of Higher Education Institutions (Andes SN). He already ran for governor in 1998 and 2002. He also ran for a seat in the Senate, in 2006 and 2014, and for the mayor of Teresina, in 2008. Professor Gera, 66, is running for vice president.

Gessy Lima (PSC): Gessy Karla Lima Borges Fonseca, 31 years old, graduated in theology, Gessy Lima is a merchant and works as a Christian missionary. She was a candidate for mayor of Teresina in 2020. She has also occupied the Secretary of Solidarity Economy of the City Hall. Businessman Rogério Ribeiro (PSC), 33, is running for vice governor.

Gustavo Henrique (Patriots): Bachelor of Laws, Gustavo Henrique was already a candidate for the Senate in 2014 by the PSC. Born in Belo Horizonte (MG), he is 49 years old and, in 2020, ran for the position of councilor of Teresina for Avante. The candidate for vice governor is Professor Jô (Patriot), 53 years old.

Lourdes Melo (PCO): living in Teresina, where she studied Physical Education since the 1970s, teacher Lourdes Melo is from Pedreiras (MA). Currently 69 years old, Lourdes is a teacher at the state education network. This is Lourdes Melo’s fifth candidacy for governor of Piauí, since 2006. The candidate for vice on the ticket is Ronaldo Soares (PCO), 46 years old.

Madalena Nunes (PSOL): Maria Madalena Nunes holds a degree in history from the Federal University of Piauí (UFPI) and in law from Faculdade Santo Agostinho. Born in Floriano, she is 59 years old and is a public servant and is part of the Union of Workers of the Federal Judiciary in Piauí (Sintrajufe-PI). Specialist in Public Policies, Madalena has as vice professor Cynthia Falcão (PSOL), 50 years old.

Rafael Fonteles (PT): Bachelor of Mathematics from the Federal University of Piauí (UFPI), Fonteles is 37 years old. Born in Teresina, he holds a master’s degree in Mathematical Economics from the National Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics (Impa), Fonteles is a professor and has previously held the position of State Secretary of Finance in Piauí. His deputy is state deputy Themistocles Filho (MDB), 65 years old.

Ravenna Castro (PMN): 36 years old, Ravenna Castro is a lawyer, university professor of law and journalist. Ravenna has already competed for state deputy and councilor for Teresina. This will be the first time that she will run for an executive position. She will have as deputy the lieutenant of the Military Police Erivelton Quixaba (PMN), 53 years old.

Silvio Mendes (Union Brazil): orthopedic doctor Mendes is 72 years old. Mendes was mayor of Teresina for two terms, in 2004 and 2008. He was also president of the Municipal Health Foundation of Teresina between 1994 and 2004 and also of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems). Born in Campo Maior, this will be the second time he has run for governor. Iracema Portela (Progressistas), 56, is the candidate for vice governor.

Updated with TSE data until 16:15 on 08/15/2022