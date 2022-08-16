Find out who are the candidates for governor of Maranhão

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially starts this Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for vice president were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 231 for senator, 10,238 for federal deputy, 16,161 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

In Maranhão, nine candidates are running for office.

Check full list:

Carlos Brandao (PSB): is 64 years old, is the current governor and is seeking re-election. Born in Colinas (MA), he is a veterinarian, businessman, has been in charge of Palácio dos Leões since April this year. He has also been elected federal deputy for two terms and held the position of Deputy Secretary for the Environment. The vice governor on the ticket will be university professor Felipe Camarão (PT), 40 years old.

Edivaldo (PSD): Edivaldo de Holanda Braga Júnior, 44, was mayor of the capital, São Luís, for two terms, between 2012 and 2020, before he had already held the position of councilor, also for two terms. Holanda is a businessman, lawyer and politician, he was also elected to the position of federal deputy, from 2010 to 2012. The pedagogue Andrea Heringer, from the same party, 47 years old, is the candidate for vice on the ticket.

Enilton Rodrigues (PSOL): is 42 years old, has a degree in Forestry Engineering from the University of Brasília, where he worked in student politics, occupying the role of coordinator of the Central Directory of Students and advisor to the higher collegiate bodies of UnB. Born in Arame (MA), Rodrigues has already run for councilor for his home town and state deputy. Pedra Celestina (PSOL), 49, will run for vice governor.

Frankle Costa (PCB): Born in the city of Imperatriz, in the Tocantina region of Maranhão, he has completed high school and is a municipal civil servant. Aged 43, Costa has already been a candidate for vice-mayor of Imperatriz in 2020. The candidate for vice-governor is photographer Zé Jk, from the same party.

Hertz Dias (PSTU): is a history teacher in the municipal public network of São Luís and the state of Maranhão. He was a candidate for vice president of Brazil by the PSTU. Aged 51, Dias is from São José de Ribamar (MA). He has already run for vice president in 2018. He has also run for mayor of São Luís in the 2020 election. Jayro Mesquita (PSTU), 49, is the candidate for vice governor.

Lahesio Bonfim (PSC): is 44 years old, he was mayor of the city of São Pedro dos Crentes twice. Elected in 2016, he was re-elected to the position in 2020. He is a doctor at the Federal Institute of Maranhão and the city of Balsas, in the south of the state. He runs for the government of Maranhão along with councilor Dr. Gutemberg (PSC), 66, candidate for lieutenant governor.

Professor Joas Moraes (Christian Democracy): Born in Piauí, Joás Moraes has lived in Imperatriz, the second largest city in Maranhão, for 30 years. A professor for 28 years, he is an assistant professor at the State University of the Tocantina Region of Maranhão and is also a master’s student in the university’s Professional Master’s Program in Letters. The candidate for vice-governor on the ticket is Ricardo Medeiros (DC), 55 years old.

Simplicio (Solidarity): José Simplicio Alves de Araújo, 53, is an entrepreneur, consultant and graduated in systems analysis. He was Secretary of Industry and Commerce under Flávio Dino and is currently a federal deputy. The nutritionist Dr. Marly, 51, is running on the ticket as lieutenant governor.

Weverton (PDT): Weverton Rocha Marques de Souza, has held a seat in the Senate since 2019. He is 42 years old, started in politics at the Maranhense Union of Secondary Students, where he was president. Graduated in administration, he was federal deputy for two terms. In addition, he has already held the positions of extraordinary secretary for Youth in Maranhão and state secretary for Sport and Youth and special advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Employment. Deputy Hélio Soares (PL), 70 years old, is the candidate for vice-governor.

Updated with TSE data until 16:06 on 08/16/2022