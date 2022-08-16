Find out who are the candidates for governor of Ceará

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections. The campaign officially started on Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for vice president were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 231 for senator, 10,238 for federal deputy, 16,161 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

In Ceará, six candidates are running for office. Check out the full list:

Captain Wagner (Union Brazil): 43 years old, born in São Paulo, Captain Wagner has been a military police officer in Ceará since 1999. Trained as a technician in electrical engineering and with a degree in public security, Wagner has already been a councilor for two terms and ran for mayor of Fortaleza in two elections. He is currently a federal deputy. He will have as a candidate for vice the doctor Raimundo Gomes de Matos (PL), 71 years old.

Chico Malta (PCB): 57 years old, working in union movements, Chico Malta is a lawyer. Born in Fortaleza, he is granted political amnesty, after being arrested during the period of the military dictatorship. Malta is also a participant in the founding of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT). The candidate for vice is Nauri Araújo (PCB), 57 years old.

Elmano de Freitas (PT): 52 years old, son of farmers, Freitas was born in Baturité (CE) and graduated in law from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), having already worked in the National Network of Popular Lawyers (Renap). He was a candidate for mayor of Fortaleza in 2012 and is already serving his second term as a state deputy. In addition, he has already held the position of Secretary of Education of Fortaleza. Jade Romero (MDB), 37, will be the running mate.

Roberto Claudio (PDT): mayor of Fortaleza for two terms, Roberto Cláudio is a doctor, graduated from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and has a doctorate in public health. Born in the capital of Ceará, Cláudio is 47 years old and has already held the position of state deputy in Ceará in 2006, being re-elected in 2010. The candidate for vice is Domingos Filho (PSD), 59 years old.

Serley Leal (Popular Unit): 40 years old, born in Iguatu, in the interior of Ceará, Leal is a banker. He has worked in the student movement, having worked at the Central Directory of the Federal University of Ceará and the Student Directory of the State University of Ceará (UECE). He was also a candidate for vice mayor of Fortaleza and helped build the Movimento de Luta nos Bairros Vilas e Favelas (MLB) in Ceará, focused on the right to housing. The candidate for vice is the indigenous leader Francisco Bita Tapeba (UP), 37 years old.

Zé Batista (PSTU): 48 years old, member of the State Executive of CSP-Conlutas, Batista is from Iguatu (CE). He contested his first election in 2020. At the time, he tried to get a seat in the Fortaleza City Council. For the vice, the party nominated public servant and environmentalist Reginaldo (PSTU), 49 years old.

Updated with TSE data until 16:18 on 08/16/2022