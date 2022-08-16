Municipal libraries in SP receive an exhibition on language

From today (15th) until September 30th, three municipal libraries in the city of São Paulo will host the exhibition Sound Ideograms: new paths between languages. The exhibition brings together 27 works and poems by the artist and journalist Priscila Asche, as well as original music by the composer Fabio Guimarães. The facilities will be at the Alceu Amoroso Lima Municipal Public Library, the Viriato Corrêa Municipal Public Library and the Affonso Taunay Municipal Public Library.

The exhibition seeks to expand the daily perception of writing, reading and music as a way of encouraging the exercise of freedom of expression, thought and imagination through technology to intertwine different languages ​​and provide an immersive experience for the public with visual art. , sound and literary.

According to the Municipal Secretary of Culture of São Paulo, the three facilities are different and were designed to better suit the structure offered and the theme addressed in each library. “Screens, hanging books and panels become interactive works that gain sound through the use of a digital platform accessed by cell phone when the public meets the works on display”, says the secretary.

The exhibition in libraries is based on the idea that space is a place historically associated with the right to education, knowledge, learning and information. “Furthermore, the project invites the visitor to rethink the use of these spaces since the frequency of young people in libraries is constantly falling”, emphasizes the organization.

The Municipal Public Library Alceu Amoroso Lima is located at Rua Henrique Schaumann, 777 – Pinheiros and is open from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm; the Municipal Public Library Viriato Corrêa is located at Rua Sena Madureira, 298 – Vila Mariana and is open from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm; and the Affonso Taunay Municipal Public Library is located at Rua Taquari, 549 – Mooca, open from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm. In all, entry is free.