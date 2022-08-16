UK is first country to approve vaccine adapted for Omicron

The United Kingdom, the first country in the world to approve a vaccine against the new coronavirus at the end of 2020, has now also given the first green light to the immunizer adapted to face a variant, which targets both the original version of the virus and the Ômicron strain.

The British drug regulatory body (MHRA) granted conditional approval, on Monday (15), to the so-called bivalent vaccine, manufactured by the US laboratory Moderna, as a booster for adults.

The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is expected to issue a recommendation soon on how the vaccine will be deployed in the country.

The MHRA’s decision was based on clinical trial data, which showed the booster triggered a “strong immune response” against Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, according to the document.

In June, Moderna said that trial data showed that when given as a fourth dose, the variant-adapted vaccine increased virus-neutralizing antibodies against Omicron by eightfold.

The regulatory body also cited an exploratory analysis, which concluded that the vaccine generated a “good immune response” against the currently dominant Ômicron offshoots, BA.4 and BA.5.

According to Moderna, the test data revealed that the variant-adapted booster dose generated antibody levels against the subvariants that were 1.69 times higher than those who received the original booster.

No serious safety concerns were identified with Moderna’s new formulation, the MHRA added.

