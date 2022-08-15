Municipalities registered 325 thousand taxi drivers to receive the Bem-Taxista

About 325,000 taxi drivers were registered by city halls to receive the Bem-Taxista emergency benefit. Of this total, 290,000 have no pending issues, which makes them eligible to receive this compensation granted until December, with the objective of mitigating the effects of the high price of fuels and derivatives for these professionals.

The numbers, not yet closed, were presented today (15) by the Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, in a press conference to clarify any doubts about this benefit and about the Auxílio Caminhoneiro, granted for the same reason to self-employed drivers.

In the case of autonomous hauliers, the government works with reference to the database of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), according to which there are, in the country, just over 848,300 truck drivers.

“We have BRL 7.4 billion available for both benefits. Our intention is to use all these resources”, said the minister. He recalled that, if they are not used within 90 days, the funds “return to the Treasury”.

The maximum monthly amount of the two benefits is R$ 1 thousand. The minister recalled that this amount can be reduced if demand is greater than projected, in order to exceed the budget limit of R$ 7.4 billion. “The ceiling value is R$1,000, but it can be reduced if there is a boom in registered taxi drivers, for example,” said Oliveira. He added that, for the same reason, it is also possible to reduce the number of planned installments.

The minister commented that there were cases of municipalities that did not send the registration of taxi drivers “for ideological reasons”. “It wasn’t an alarming thing, but it happened”, he pondered without detailing what these prefectures would have been.

taxi drivers

The emergency aid aimed at taxi drivers will begin to be paid tomorrow (16) in six installments of R$ 1 thousand, “observing the number of eligible taxi drivers and the global limit available for the payment of the aid”, as informed by the Ministry of Labor.

The July and August installments will be paid together, and the third installment will be paid on August 30th. Taxi drivers registered with city halls, holders of concessions or permits issued by May 31, are entitled to the benefit.

According to the minister, municipalities will have many opportunities to update the register, in order to ensure that beneficiaries access their rights. “We will always allow mayors to complement the information”, guaranteed Oliveira.

The driver whose CPF is pending regularization with the Federal Revenue will not be able to receive the amount. In addition, the benefit cannot be paid cumulatively with the truck driver allowance. More information can be obtained through the Caixa Tem app.

truck drivers

On the 9th, self-employed cargo drivers received the first two installments of Auxílio Caminhoneiro. The money was deposited in digital social savings accounts, but can be moved through the Caixa Tem app, which allows purchases in registered virtual stores, payment of household bills and transfer to any bank account.

Created by the constitutional amendment that established a state of emergency due to the rise in fuel prices, the Truck Driver Aid will be granted until December for professionals registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Transporters (RNTR-C), of ANTT until May 31 of this year. year.

Also called Emergency Truck Driver (Bem-Caminhoneiro), the aid will be paid to each autonomous carrier, regardless of the number of vehicles they have. Payment will be reviewed monthly.

For the next batches of payment, ANTT will forward to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C.

Anyone with a pending or suspended registration status can regularize the registration with ANTT and receive the installments from the date of regularization. However, the government clarifies that it will not be entitled to installments that have been paid.