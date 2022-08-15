Ceremony in Japan marks 77 years since the end of World War II

Citizens in Japan today celebrate 77 years since the end of World War II. On August 15, 1945, a speech by Emperor Showa was broadcast over the radio announcing that Japan had surrendered. This Monday (15), the government held a ceremony to honor those who died in the war.

About 1,000 people attended the event in Tokyo, where it is held annually. Participants observed a minute of silence as the clocks struck midday to honor the people who were killed as a result of the war.

Of those killed, more than 2 million were part of the then Imperial Japanese Army, while about another 800,000 were civilians.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended the event. The emperor said, “Looking back at the long period of peace that followed the war, reflecting on our past and keeping alive the feeling of deep remorse, I sincerely hope that the horrors of war will never be repeated. Along with all our people, I now pay my sincere tribute to all who lost their lives in the war, both on and off the battlefields, and I pray for world peace and the continued development of our country.”

Premier Kishida Fumio also delivered a speech during the event. He said that “conflicts continue to be a constant in this world, but our nation will, under the banner of proactive contribution to peace, work with commitment with the international community to solve the multiple challenges facing the world”.

One of the relatives of the war victims who attended the ceremony was 83-year-old Otsuki Kenichi. His father left Japan to fight in China while his mother was still pregnant with him. His father died not knowing he was born. Otsuki said that “the world continues to be plagued by conflicts, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They cause families to lose their loved ones every day, as we do too. It is our sincere hope that peace will prevail in the world as soon as possible.”