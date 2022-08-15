Eymael registers his candidacy for the presidency at the TSE

Candidate José Maria Eymael presented his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The slate will have the candidate Professor Bravo in the race for the position of vice president. Both are from the Christian Democracy (DC) party.

In the registration filed on Saturday (13), Eymael asked to be identified in the electronic ballot box as Constituent Eymael. He declared having assets of R$ 1.5 million, including real estate, vehicles and financial investments. Bravo declared investment of BRL 1,400 in fixed income.

In the government proposal presented to the TSE, the slate defends compliance with the Constitution, the rescue and protection of the “ethical values ​​of the family”, economic policy aimed at creating jobs, reform of the national tax system and the development of public health with focus on disease prevention.

In education, candidates want education to be inclusive for all children and people with disabilities. They also defend the expansion of night vacancies in federal universities and the introduction of the discipline of Moral and Civic Education in elementary school.

To date, the TSE has received 12 applications for registration of candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. The deadline for submission of records by physical means to the TSE ends at 19:00. The deadline for electronic records ended at 8 am.

For state, federal, district, senator and governor positions, registration is carried out in the regional electoral courts.

The application for registration is a necessary formality for the Electoral Court to verify whether candidates have any legal restrictions and cannot run in the October elections.