Telecom companies invested R$ 8.3 billion in the 1st quarter

Investments by telecom providers totaled R$ 8.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to a balance sheet released today (15) by Conexis Brazil Digital, a union of telecommunications and connectivity companies.

The amount represents a nominal growth of 3.8% compared to the same period in 2021. However, in real values, after discounting inflation, the sector recorded a drop of 6.1% in the volume of investments.

According to Conexis, the sector has been increasing investments over the years. In the first 3 months of 2021, the sector had invested BRL 8 billion, in nominal values. In 2018, in the first quarter of 2018, the investment in real values ​​was BRL 6.9 billion. In the last 5 years, the average of investments in the sector was R$ 36.9 billion in nominal values.

Revenues

Conexis also released the sector’s gross revenue, which totaled BRL 66 billion, a nominal increase of 5.8% compared to revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

“With the data updated for inflation, gross revenue for the first 3 months of 2022 fell by 4.3% compared to the same period in 2021,” the union said.

The largest share of revenue came from telephony and mobile broadband, which accounted for 40% of the sector’s revenue. Fixed broadband represented 28% of tax revenue in the quarter.

In the first quarter of the year, fixed and mobile broadband accesses increased by 9.3%, reaching 275.2 million, of which 44 million were fixed broadband accesses and 231.2 million were mobile.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




