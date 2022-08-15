São Paulo schedules North Rodoanel auction for January 2023

The government of the state of São Paulo has scheduled the auction for the concession to the private sector of the northern section of the Mário Covas Rodoanel for January 12, 2023, at the headquarters of B3, in the capital of São Paulo. The new public notice, with the date of the auction, was published on Saturday (13). The public session for the delivery of envelopes will take place on January 12, at 2 pm.

The North Rodoanel is the last stretch that is still missing for the integration of all the highways that surround the city of São Paulo. The works had been stopped since 2018. The northern section will be 44 kilometers long and will complete the Rodoanel in its 177 kilometers.

With the promise of relieving traffic, especially trucks, in the capital, the Rodoanel began its work in 1998. The first section was delivered in 2002. The forecast is now that the works on the northern section will be completed in 2025. the government of São Paulo estimates a reduction in the circulation of 18 thousand trucks per day in the capital.

