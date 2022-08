Hospital ACCamargo stops serving SUS patients

A reference in the treatment of cancer in the city of São Paulo, the ACCamargo hospital announced that it will stop serving patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) as of December.

The hospital, which is maintained by the Antônio Prudente Foundation and is about to complete 70 years of existence, reported that it will not renew its current agreement with the city of São Paulo. “ACCamargo guarantees an individualized analysis for each patient with the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, building a transition plan that minimizes possible impacts. The institution emphasizes that the vast majority of patients who had care at ACCamargo have already completed their cancer treatment and are in the clinical follow-up phase.

One of the reasons given for the end of this type of service is the discrepancy in the SUS table. “This readjustment of the social impact will benefit the entire country, being the best possible contribution due to the lag of the SUS table, which directly threatens the existence of the institution”, says the note.

wanted by Brazil Agency, the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo confirmed that it was informed by the hospital about the intention to interrupt the agreement as of December 9th. The folder stated that it has met with the hospital’s board to assess the possibility of continuing care for the population.

Meanwhile, informs the secretary, oncology assistance to patients in the municipal network will continue to be provided by other providers, such as the Municipal Hospital (HM) Dr. Gilson de Cássia Marques Carvalho, Vila Santa Catarina, in addition to units regulated by the State Government’s Center for Regulation of Health Services (Cross).

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that the public system table “is not the main nor the only way of financing the SUS”.

“Regarding the values ​​of the SUS Table, since the Basic Operational Standard, regulated by Ordinance GM/MS No. 2203/96, defined that the values ​​of the SUS Table would be minimum references (floor), and may be complemented by state and municipal managers, from according to the demands and needs of each territory”, says the ministry’s note. “The Ministry of Health reinforces that SUS management and funding is shared between the Union, states and municipalities. It is up to local managers to plan and organize their care network and implement health actions and services,” he added.

*Article updated at 5:30 pm to include the note from the Ministry of Health on the SUS table.