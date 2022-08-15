Ministry apportiones new quota for sugar sales to the US

Two weeks after the government of the United States (USA) confirmed a new increase in the quota of sugar that Brazil can sell to the North American market under special tax conditions, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) defined the additional volume of sugar that 37 mills producing in the North and Northeast will be able to export to the US until September 30 this year.

Published in Official Diary of the Union As of today (15), Ordinance No. 472 sets out the quotas allocated to each production unit. Of the contemplated mills based on the results of the previous harvest, 15 are located in Alagoas and 11 in Pernambuco. The others work in Paraíba (2); Rio Grande do Norte (2); Sergipe (2) and in the states of Amazonas; Bahia; Maranhao; Pará and Piauí (one establishment in each).

The producers benefiting from the measure are all from the North and Northeast regions because a 1996 law, Law No. of the United States, will be assigned to plants in the two regions, “taking into account their economic stage”.

This is the second allocation, or apportionment, that the ministry makes, this year, of the extra volume of the product that Brazil is authorized to sell to the North American market. In May, the United States had already expressed interest in purchasing, with differentiated treatment, at 35,160 tonnes in addition to the approximately 144,410 tonnes authorized in 2021. At the end of July, the US authorities added another 14 43 thousand tons to the initial priority quota.

“This is commonplace. Usually, some of the countries [produtores] who receive quotas [do governo dos EUA] end up not being able to fulfill them. Or [as autoridades norte-americanas] see that they need a little more of the product. We [Brazil] we are always consulted if we are able to meet [à demanda]”, he explained to Brazil Agency the general coordinator of Cane and Sugar at Mapa, Cid Caldas, emphasizing that, added to the main and additional quotas, national mills will be able to export, under special conditions, just over 195 thousand tons of sugar to the United States.

“We have been trying to raise the quota [principal] showing that there are countries to which quotas are assigned, but that they do not even have production”, added Caldas, noting that, in 2020, the Brazilian government even suggested the possibility of zeroing the import tax charged on North American ethanol if the States States to dispense the same treatment to Brazilian sugar.

“Since sugarcane and ethanol are closely linked in Brazil, once the US government is sending us ethanol, it should also open up its sugar market further,” said Caldas.

Almost two years ago, the Brazilian government announced, as a result of negotiations between Brazil and the USA, that national producers were authorized to export an additional 80,000 tons of sugar that year. The increase in the initial quota was announced less than two weeks after the Brazilian government raised the quota on ethanol imports from the United States.