TSE receives 12 candidacy records for the Presidency of the Republic

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) received 12 candidacy registration requests for the presidential race in the October elections. The deadline for electronic registration ended at 8 am. The delivery of records by physical means at the TSE ends at 19:00.

After the candidates are approved in the party conventions, the application for registration of candidacy in the Electoral Justice is a formality to verify if the candidates have any legal restrictions and if they can run for the election.

Upon receipt of the applications, the application requests will be published by the court. Then, a period of five days will be opened so that candidates and opposing parties and the Electoral Public Ministry (MPE) can challenge the requests.

The next step will be the judgment of the record by the minister who was drawn to report the process, which should be judged by September 12.

nominations

The first two registrations arrived at the TSE earlier this month and were made by candidates Pablo Marçal (Pros) and Sofia Manzano (PCB). Marçal nominated Fátima Pérola Neggra (Pros) as vice president. Sofia’s ticket will have Antônio Alves (PCB) as vice president.

Then, the candidacy of Felipe D’Avila (Novo) was registered, with Tiago Mitraud (Novo) as vice.

Léo Péricles, from União Popular (UP), also applied for registration with the TSE. The slate is made up of the candidate for vice, Samara Martins, from the same party.

On August 6 it was the turn of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to register his candidacy in the Electoral Justice, with Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) as candidate for vice.

The following day (7), the TSE received a candidacy registration request from Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP) is the candidate for Vice-President.

On the same day, the PSTU nominated Vera Lúcia as a candidate for the presidency, with indigenous and coreligionist Raquel Tremembé as vice president.

On August 8, pedestrian Ciro Gomes registered his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. The slate will have as a candidate for Vice, Ana Paula Matos, who is also from the PDT.

On Wednesday (10) of last week, President Jair Bolsonaro asked for the registration of his candidacy for reelection. The deputy on the ticket is former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto.

On Friday (12), the slate formed by Senator Soraya Thronicke (União-MS) and economist and former Federal Revenue Secretary Marcos Cintra requested registration to run for president and vice president, respectively.

On the same day, the TSE received the candidacy of former deputy Roberto Jefferson (PTB). The ticket will have Father Kelmon, from the same party, as a candidate for vice president.

The last request for registration of candidacy for the presidency was made last Saturday (13) by candidate José Maria Eymael. The slate will have the candidate Professor Bravo in the race for the position of vice president. Both are from the Christian Democracy (DC) party.