Conte and Tuchel charged with misconduct after English classic

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte have been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association (FA) following a disagreement in Sunday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

The two coaches argued bitterly as they shook hands at the end of the game and had to be separated by the players and coaching staff of both teams. The two received red cards from referee Anthony Taylor as a result of the episode.

“It is alleged that the behavior of the two coaches was inappropriate after the end of the match,” the FA said in a statement.

The two have until Thursday to respond to the allegations.

The FA is also investigating Tuchel’s comments after the German coach criticized referee Taylor for his decisions.

Tuchel accused Taylor and the video referee (VAR) of making bad decisions that helped Spurs leave Stamford Bridge with one point.

At his post-match press conference, Tuchel lamented the “huge misinterpretation of situations” and said it “would be better” if Taylor no longer refereed Chelsea’s matches.

