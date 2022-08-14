Father’s Day will have cultural program in São Paulo

The state of São Paulo will have a special cultural program to mark Father’s Day today (14th). Among the family-oriented activities are theatrical performances, musicals, literary fairs and storytelling.

Libraries and museums across the state will screen fatherhood-themed films, as well as storytelling. A virtual program will also be available on the streaming and video on demand from the state government #CulturaEmCasa.

Throughout Sunday, the Parque Villa-Lobos and Biblioteca de São Paulo libraries will promote children’s literature storytelling and interaction experiences with reading for early childhood, aimed at babies and children aged 6 months to 4 years, parents and caregivers.

In addition, exclusively at the São Paulo Library, a chess workshop will be held that will teach the rules, piece movements and some tactics of the game.

For those interested in music and literature, the Network of Museums-Literary Houses has prepared a program in the Casa das Rosas garden, where the Book and Music Sunday will be held, with the Giostri Book Fair and a musical show. The space will also feature the presentation of the play Mr Tatifrom Companhia Artesãos do Corpo, at 11 am.

At the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS-SP) the MIS Club will be offered, which is a program of benefits and discounts aimed at lovers of the arts. Subscribing to the service offers free access to all MIS-SP and MIS Experience exhibitions, in addition to courses, discounts and benefits in museums, theaters, cinemas, universities and other organizations in the cultural, education and service sectors.

To learn more about the initiative, just access the site of the MIS Club.

Check the schedule:

– Museum of Image and Sound (MIS): Film presentation would sigh (1977), in person at 3 pm. Tickets: R$20 (full price), R$10 (half price);

– Parque Villa-Lobos Library: Storytelling – Read in the nest, face-to-face, from 11 am to 11:45 am, without prior registration; storytelling – Story Time, from 4pm to 4:45pm, no prior registration required;

– São Paulo Library: Storytelling – Read at the nest, face-to-face, from 11 am to 11:45 am, without prior registration; Storytelling – Story Time, from 4pm to 4:45pm, no prior registration required; Games for everyone – Chess workshop, in person, from 3 pm to 5 pm, limited spaces per arrival time;

– Casa das Rosas: Book and Music Sunday, in person, from 10 am to 5 pm; show presentation Mr Tati – Cia Artesãos do Corpo, in person, 11 am;

– Felícia Leirner Museum and Claudio Santoro Auditorium (Campos do Jordão): Domingo Musical: From 8 years to 128 bit: The history of music in games, in person and free, 11am;

– Museu Casa de Portinari (Brodowski) – Sunday with art: special Father’s Day, in person and free, from 10 am to 4 pm;

virtual programming in site or #CulturaEmCasa app:

– all of us 5 millionAugust 7, 8 pm;

– Transformation, the power of scrapAugust 11, 3:30 pm;

– Show Maurício Pereira and Chico Bernardes, August 14, 8 pm;

– Fatherhood and culture with Piangers, August 21, 20h.