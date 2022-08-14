BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena prize goes to four bets

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
1 minute read

The Mega-Sena maximum prize of R$ 26.6 million came to four single bets made in Ponta Grossa (PR), Morretes (PR), Duque de Caxias (RJ) and Barueri (SP). The 2510 contest was drawn this Saturday (13), in São Paulo and had the following numbers drawn: 08-13-25-32-44-57. According to Caixa, each winning ticket will receive R$ 6,670,155.67.

The corner had 242 winners. Each of the recipients will receive R$ 14,818.18. The court had 10,296 bets contemplated, and each one of those drawn will get the prize of R$ 497.55.

The next Mega-Sena draw, number 2511, is scheduled for next Wednesday (17), starting at 8 pm (Brazilia time). The estimated prize is R$ 3 million. The minimum bet, which gives the right to choose six tens, costs R$ 4.50, and can be made in lottery and on the internet.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 18 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

read, see and hear Drummond, who died 35 years ago |

17 hours ago

Father’s Day: understand the origin of the date in Brazil and in the world

17 hours ago

Father’s Day will have cultural program in São Paulo

18 hours ago

Caminhos da Reportagem shows hospitals that serve through SUS

18 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.