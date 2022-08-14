PR justice denies habeas corpus to police officer who killed PT treasurer

The Justice of Paraná denied the request for habeas corpus (HC) in favor of the criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, accused of aggravated homicide for shooting the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda. Guaranho’s defense had asked that the preventive detention be transformed into a humanitarian house arrest. As a result, Guaranho remains imprisoned in the Criminal Medical Complex, in Pinhais, metropolitan region of Curitiba.

In the decision, taken last night (13), judge Adalberto Jorge Xisto Pereira 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Paraná (TJPR) maintained the defendant’s preventive detention on the grounds that the “troubled” scenario, due to the proximity of the elections.

According to the magistrate, the granting of house arrest can “generate new conflicts between people with different political-party preferences”. Guaranho is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and Arruda was treasurer of the PT in Foz do Iguaçu and a supporter of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In the request, Guaranho’s defense argued that the preventive detention order would be illegal and that the criminal police officer did not pose a risk to public order. “Intolerance, motivated by exaggerated passion, cannot be accepted and must be curbed by the Judiciary, in view of the upcoming elections and the panorama of the current electoral process, under penalty of a consequent feeling of impunity, which could generate new conflicts. between people with different party-political preferences”, argued the judge.

The defense also claimed that Guaranho is still recovering from the injuries sustained during the episode that resulted in Arruda’s death and that he would need special care to recover. “He can’t even walk, his vision is compromised, he is unable to feed himself and, evidently, he cannot perform his personal hygiene,” argued the defense.

By maintaining the preventive measure, the judge reinforced the fact that “the Public Administration is fully capable of providing the assistance that the patient needs”. “From a careful reading of what is in the original records, it seems that he needs care to be provided by doctors, physiotherapists and speech therapists aiming only at his physical rehabilitation, nothing pointing to an eventual risk of death”, pointed out the judge. .