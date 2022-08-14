With improvement, Salman Rushdie is taken off a ventilator

Salman Rushdie, the acclaimed author who was hospitalized on Friday with serious injuries after being stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in the US state of New York, has been taken off his respirator and his condition is improving, his agent said this week. Sunday.

“He is off the respirator so the road to recovery has begun,” his agent Andrew Wylie wrote in an email to Reuters. “It will be long; the injuries are serious, but his condition is heading in the right direction.”

Rushdie, 75, was about to give a lecture on artistic freedom at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York when a 24-year-old man stormed the stage and stabbed the Indian writer, according to police. There have been bounty promises on Rushdie’s head since his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses prompted Iran to encourage Muslims to kill him.

The attack suspect, Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted murder and assault at a court hearing on Saturday, his court-appointed attorney Nathaniel Barone told Reuters.

After hours of surgery, Rushdie was put on a ventilator and was unable to speak Friday night, Wylie said in an earlier update on the writer’s condition, adding that he would likely lose an eye and have nerve, arm and nerve damage. liver wounds.

Wylie did not provide further details on Rushdie’s health in his email from Sunday.

The stabbing was condemned by writers and politicians around the world as an attack on freedom of expression. In a statement Saturday, US President Joe Biden praised the “universal ideals” of truth, courage and resilience embodied by Rushdie and his work.

“These are the building blocks of any free and open society,” Biden said.

Neither local nor federal officials offered additional details about the investigation on Saturday. Police said on Friday they had not established a motive for the attack.

An initial analysis of Matar’s social media showed he was sympathetic to Shia extremism and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Army, popularly known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, although no definitive link has been found, according to NBC New York.