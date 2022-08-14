BrazilBrazil

Cemetery pays tribute to parents in Rio

On Father’s Day, the Penitência Crematorium and Cemetery, in Caju, a port region of the capital Rio de Janeiro, prepared a tribute to those who are no longer alive and also to the children who died. The program began with a mass at 10 am, celebrated in the historic chapel by Father Francisco Irmão, of the Archdiocese of Rio. The collaborators’ t-shirts print dedications such as Dad, you deserve millions. But for now, we’ve only got love to give and Father & Hero & Friend & Companion.

The program also featured a video, recorded for this day by former football coach Abel Braga, who lost his youngest son five years ago. He is the sponsor of the A Vida Não Para campaign, a support group for bereaved people at Penitência Cemetery. In the displayed message, Abel says that life must always go on, despite the longing and pain. “Only those who have lived through this mourning can understand the great mention that this has in our lives,” he added.

Abel also highlighted the importance of the support group and invited everyone to participate free of charge in the meetings, which take place every Wednesday at the cemetery complex. The godmother of the project is actress Cissa Guimarães, who lost her son Rafael in an accident 12 years ago.

Also within the tributes, the Crematorium and Cemetery also set up a heart-shaped panel for visitors to leave their messages of affection. They also received white ribbons with the word Saudade, which can be placed on the panel or taken as a souvenir. There is also the distribution of white carnations to those present and the presentation of violinists, which makes the atmosphere lighter for the families in their tribute to the parents and children who have already left.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




