Botafogo seeks recovery in the Brazilian against Atlético-GO at home

The Nilton Santos Stadium will be the stage, this (13), Botafogo x Atlético-GO, match of the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship Series A. With 25 points, Glorioso is in 12th place in the table, while Dragão, with 20, is bitterly runner-up in the competition. The match, starting at 21:00 (Brasília time), will be broadcast live on National Radiowith narration by André Marques, comments by Mario Silva, reportage by Maurício Costa and Bruno Mendes on duty.

Botafogo comes from a 1-1 draw against Ceará at home and had the whole week for coach Luis Castro’s training, as Argentine defender Victor Cuesta says.

“Even winning, there is always something to correct and the only way to achieve the result is to keep working, this group never lacked work”.

More and more reinforcements arrive at Botafogo for this final stretch of the season. The last two signings announced were midfielder Gabriel Pires and midfielder Danilo Barbosa, but the two have yet to debut in this match.

Atlético Goianiense is also looking for reinforcements for the squad of coach Jorginho, who will face, on 09/01, São Paulo for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana and, in the next (17), Corinthians for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brazil, after winning the first game in Goiânia by 2-0.

The duel against Botafogo has a different flavor for the attacking midfielder Luiz Fernando who has already defended the Rio de Janeiro team.

“Yes, it has a special taste. Several friends have already called me, playing with the ex law. Botafogo is a great team and it will be a difficult game, our coach will build a team to bring a positive result”.

In the first round of the Brazileirão, Atlético Goianiense and Botafogo drew 1-1.