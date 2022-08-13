This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays a prize of R$ 27 million

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,510, which will be drawn tonight (13th) in São Paulo, will pay the prize of R$ 27 million to those who correctly match the six scores. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest, on Wednesday (10), did not have six dozen hitters, and the prize accumulated. The corner had 47 winners and the four, 2,560.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at site from Caixa Econômica Federal.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In order to adjust the number of the Mega da Virada contest, which must end in 0 or 5, Mega-Semanas were created, which are exclusive to Mega-Sena. The draws take place at predetermined dates throughout the year. There are three competitions per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.