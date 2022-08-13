BrazilBrazil

PF seizes almost 1 ton of marijuana on the banks of the Paraná River

During an action carried out by the Federal Police (PF), after aerial patrolling over the Ilha Grande National Park, agents identified a suspicious movement of individuals on an open trail inside the park.

When approaching the group, for an approach on possible environmental crime within the environmental preservation area, the suspects fled through a riparian forest.

When fleeing, the suspects abandoned 41 bales of marijuana on the banks of the Paraná River, totaling 826 kilos. All the seized drugs were sent to the Federal Police Station in Guaíra.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News




