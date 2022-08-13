Operation inspects posts in the Federal District

An inspection operation at gas stations in the Federal District ended this Friday (12) with the banning of 28 pumps and 38 supply nozzles, in a period of three days, informed the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

Coordinated by the ministry, the Real Petróleo operation takes place with the participation of nine more institutions. The inspections addressed items ranging from fuel quality to the commission of possible crimes against the economic order, such as the formation of a cartel.

In all, 93 stations and 597 supply pumps were inspected, resulting in 136 assessments. The main occurrences were the lack of transparency and publicity of prices and the so-called “low pump”, when the fuel is delivered to the consumer’s tank in a smaller quantity than what is shown on the pump’s display.

Fraudulent seals were also seized, with holes that allowed irregular reuse. In the case of blocked nozzles, the biggest problem was fuel leakage even with the pump closed.

According to the MJSP, after this first phase in the DF, the operation should be expanded to other units of the Federation at a “later date”, the ministry said in a note, without giving further details.