Waking up at dawn to eat can be a sleep disorder, says doctor

Waking up in the middle of the night to rummage through the fridge in search of food can be a sleep disorder, because most people’s bodies are prepared for fasting during the night and not digesting high-calorie foods during sleep. Sleep-associated eating disorder and night eating syndrome may explain this atypical behavior.

“In these people, the organism understands that the time of greatest operation would be at night. Because of this, they have little hunger in the morning and more appetite at night”, said doctor and researcher at the Instituto do Sono Dalva Poyares.

Night eating syndrome is an eating disorder that is characterized by an increased need for food intake at night, before the main period of sleep and with nocturnal awakenings to eat. Nocturnal eating may have explanations linked to metabolism and circadian rhythm, which is the individual’s body’s internal clock. There are people, called evening people, who are more active at night.

To correctly identify the sleep disorder, doctors investigate whether or not the patient remembers waking up to eat. Total or partial amnesia of the fact is indicative of a sleep-associated eating disorder, which can be triggered by hypnotic medications or by parasomnia, which is a behavior similar to sleepwalking. In night eating syndrome, the patient is aware of what he ingested and memory of events the next day.

According to the doctor, the eating disorder associated with sleep affects people with a propensity to have parasomnia and is characterized by nocturnal awakenings accompanied by behavior exclusively related to chewing and swallowing food or substances. The next day, the person has no memory of the event or has only a few fragments of memory.

“Those who have this sleep disorder tend to eat unusual foods or mix foods that do not match and that they would never consume if they were conscious, and may wake up nauseated or feeling unwell,” explained Dalva Poyares.

She said that hypnotic drugs used to fight insomnia can also trigger the sleep disorder in anyone. When ingesting the drug, instead of sleeping, the person has sleepwalking behavior.

“One of the things that happens is the person eats and doesn’t remember. At that moment, she is at risk associated with ingesting toxic substances, things that are in the fridge and are not very good, mixing foods that do not match, or even having injuries from cooking or preparing food during the night, or waking up feeling unwell,” he said. .

According to the researcher, there are treatments available for sleep disorders. If the behavior persists, you need to seek professional help. “It is necessary to investigate the causes of sleep superficiality and the reasons that make sleep fragmented to treat. If nothing is found, it is a sign of sleepwalking, which is another treatment.”

The doctor warns that this situation can be dangerous and recommends that safety measures be taken, such as removing sharp objects from the environment, making access to the refrigerator difficult, in addition to treatment to remedy such disorders.