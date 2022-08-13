Weekend of vaccination against covid-19 and flu in the city of SP

Several health posts will be open this weekend so that residents of the city of São Paulo can be vaccinated against covid-19, flu and other diseases included in the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination.

This Saturday, vaccination takes place at Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs) / Integrated Basic Health Units (UBSs), which will be open until 19 pm.

Tomorrow (14), the service will be available in five parks in the capital of São Paulo: Buenos Aires, Severo Gomes, do Carmo, Juventude and Ceret. This vaccination is being done from 8 am to 17 pm. Two stations will also be open on Avenida Paulista: a tent, located at number 52, and a partner pharmacy, located at number 995. In these two locations, the hours are from 8 am to 4 pm.

The national polio vaccination campaign is for children aged 1 year to 5 years. Multivaccination is also carried out to update the booklet of children and adolescents up to 15 years of age.

In multivaccination, immunizations are available such as: triple viral (measles, mumps and rubella), tetraviral (measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox), BCG, pentavalent, inactivated polio vaccine (VIP), oral polio vaccine (VOP), pneumo 10, rotavirus, meningus C, meningus ACWY, chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, yellow fever, DTP (diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough), adult duo, HPV and pneumo 23.

The covid-19 vaccine is available for children aged 3 and 4 years old with permanent, comorbid and indigenous disabilities, as well as children aged 5 to 11 years, adolescents and adults. The second additional dose [ou quarta dose] is available to people over 18 who have taken their first additional dose [ou terceira dose] for at least four months. Adolescents aged 12 to 17 with immunosuppression may also take the additional dose.

The municipal health department informs that the third additional dose is also available [ou quinta dose] against covid-19 for people with a high degree of immunosuppression over 40 years.

More information and the list of vaccination posts that will be open this weekend in the capital of São Paulo can be found at site Sampa vaccine.