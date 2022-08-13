Deadline to ask for a vote in transit ends next Thursday

The deadline for voters who are not at their electoral domicile on voting day, in the first round, on October 2, ends next Thursday (18); and, in the event of a second round, on October 30th, request a vote in transit.

The application to vote in transit must be made in person, at any electoral registry, without the need for scheduling. It is possible to request a vote in transit for the first, second or both rounds.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the vote in transit is valid only for the position of President of the Republic, when the voter indicates a city located in another unit of the Federation different from the municipality of their electoral domicile.

“Only female voters and voters who nominate a municipality that is located in the same unit of the Federation as their electoral domicile” can vote for the positions of federal deputy, state deputy, senator, governor and president of the Republic. .

The request to vote in transit can only be made for capitals and cities with electorate equal to or greater than 100 thousand people. It is possible to consult the places qualified to receive the vote in transit in the site of the TSE. It is not possible to nominate municipalities in other countries for voting in transit.

Voters, with the title of registered voter abroad, will be able to vote in transit if they are traveling to Brazil. To do this, they must indicate the municipality where they will be on voting day. In such cases, they will only be able to vote exclusively for female candidates and candidates for President of the Republic.

“Voting in transit works as a temporary transfer of electoral domicile. Eligibility to vote in transit does not transfer or change any voter registration data. After the elections, the voter’s link with the section of origin is automatically re-established”, informs the TSE.