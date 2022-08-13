Vasco’s game has action for the recognition of paternity

at the departure of (12) against Tombense, for Série B of the Brazilian Football Championship, in São Januário, Vasco’s players entered the field with shirts where, instead of their names, it was written “XXXXX”.

The action, in partnership with the Public Defender’s Office of Rio aimed to make society aware of the problem of the lack of the father’s name on the birth certificate of thousands of Brazilian children, on the eve of Father’s Day.

In the return for the second half, the players wore shirts with the name of their parents or father figures and the logo of the project My Origin, Our History, of the Public Defender’s Office, which seeks to encourage responsible parenting, with the voluntary recognition of paternity, affective approximation between parents and children, and individualized and confidential care.

The coordinator of the Defense Nucleus of DNA, Andréia Cardoso, explains that the My Origin, Our History project was created in 2021 and has already served about 500 people, with approximately 300 families and 80% of paternity recognition.

“These families are assisted, a DNA test is performed. We do a parenting workshop, we deliver the result. We have achieved an average of 80% success in registering children. So we have reached the goal we set, our project is growing a lot. We’re here in this partnership with Vasco and the trend is to grow.

collective effort

Also in partnership with Vasco da Gama, the defense will make two joint efforts for fans who want to recognize paternity. The service includes voluntary recognition of biological paternity, answering questions, scheduling a DNA test and participating in an education workshop on responsible parenting rights.

The first task force will be on the day at São Januário stadium, and another is scheduled for , in City of God. To be attended, you will need to register in advance through the link.

According to the advocate, a survey by the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons in Brazil (Arpen), released last month, revealed that of the 1,313,088 babies born in Brazil in the first half of this year, 86,610 do not have the father’s name on the certificate. of birth. In the last five years, there was a 1.2% growth in single-parent records in the country.