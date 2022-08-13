Police officer who killed PT treasurer is in Criminal Medical Complex

Criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, denounced for aggravated homicide for shooting the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, is already detained at the Criminal Medical Complex, in Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba. The information was confirmed by the Paraná Public Security Department this Saturday (13).

According to the secretariat, Guaranho was transported by ambulance and escorted by police teams from the Special Operations Sector (SOE) of the Paraná Criminal Police Department. He was taken from his home in Foz do Iguaçu around 6:20 pm yesterday (12) and arrived at the Pena Medical Complex at 2:51 am today.

The decision establishing preventive detention was signed by Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu.

Camera footage showed Guaranho invading a private party held by municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, treasurer of the state PT and who was celebrating his birthday with party flags. Guaranho was not a guest at the party, but he invaded the place armed, declaring to be a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and shot the PT. Before dying, Arruda retaliated and shot Guaranho, who was hospitalized in serious condition, until he was discharged from the hospital on August 10.

The Public Ministry accuses Guaranho of double qualified murder. Production of danger and futile motive were the qualifiers used by prosecutors to support the complaint. According to them, the defendant’s conduct was triggered by “antagonistic partisan political preference” and put other people at risk. The complaint made by the MP was accepted by Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, who made him a defendant.

Guaranho should have been taken to the Criminal Medical Complex since he was discharged on the 10th, but the judge granted house arrest after a director of the complex informed him that the place did not have adequate structural and personnel conditions to care for the defendant.

Yesterday (12), the Security Department sent a new position to the Justice stating that it would be able to meet the arrest request and listed that the Criminal Police Department had a bed in a cell for the prisoner’s bed, medical and nursing staff. and physiotherapy to carry out the necessary recovery activities. “In this way, there is no doubt that this Secretariat, through the Criminal Police Department, is able to guarantee the daily maintenance of the basic needs of the custodian with continuous supervision by a qualified professional for their monitoring, taking into account the information contained in the Report of Medical evolution of the patient”, says the document that was forwarded by the Department of Security to Justice. After that, the Justice revoked Guaranho’s house arrest and re-established preventive detention.

Other side

Poliana Lemes Cardoso, a lawyer from Guaranho, said she went this morning to the Legal Medical Complex to assess the conditions of the transfer and the arrival of her client at the unit. According to her, contrary to what would have been agreed, her client was placed in a common cell, without the follow-up of nurses or adequate support for his current health conditions. “Food was not provided, neither during transport nor when he arrived at the unit. He has been without any kind of food and medication since yesterday,” she said. “He is completely debilitated. He is a person who does not walk alone, is not eating alone, does not do personal hygiene alone and is in a cell with another prisoner, who cannot provide any kind of support. I come here to denounce the strong abuses and the inhumane issue with which Mr. Jorge Guaranho”, said the lawyer in a video sent to journalists.