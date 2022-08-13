Agro Nacional shows community and sustainable production of açaí

The new episode of National Agrothat TV Brazil exhibits this Sunday (14), at 9 am, highlights, among other issues in the field and agribusiness, the work of a cooperative for sustainable production of açaí. Located in the Bailique archipelago, a set of eight islands at the mouth of the Amazon River, Amazonbai grows açaí naturally, without the use of pesticides, machines or fertilizers.

During the Sunday edition, the program also shows the first farm in Brazil to achieve the carbon neutral coffee certificate. Sete Cachoeiras, located in Três Pontas, Minas Gerais, uses technology and innovation to produce coffee with a focus on sustainability.

In another article, the production lands at the Nelore Paranã farm, in Iaciara, Goiás. There, genetic improvement aligned with nutrition is used to increase productivity in cattle breeding.

O National Agro also airs a report on a farm in Barra do Garças, in the state of Mato Grosso. The place uses genetic improvement, shortening the production cycle, sustainable management and other techniques, aiming at animal welfare.

Biofuel is also on the agenda of the episode. The production of ethanol made from corn has grown more and more in Brazil: it jumped from 300 thousand liters in the 2013-2014 harvest to more than 3 billion liters in the 2021-2022 harvest.

Throughout the episode, the attraction highlights the Conserv project, a private mechanism that remunerates rural producers for conserving native vegetation in their areas. The initiative encourages landowners to help preserve natural resources.

Also in the program, the public learns about two initiatives in Mato Grosso do Sul: the use of photovoltaic energy in swine farming in Jateí, and Adair’s work on the Raynara farm, which has stood out for its competent and sustainable management.

about the program

O National Agro is a program of TV Brazil produced in partnership with Canal Rural. Presented by Jaqueline Silva, the attraction brings the world of the countryside today to the small screen. Aired weekly, the series airs on the public broadcaster on Sundays at 9 am, with a rerun on Saturdays at 8 am.

In reports, interviews and various pictures, the production addresses themes that involve rural culture in a simple way and with language accessible to all audiences. The attraction features articles from the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), partners such as the Vale Agrícola channel and the affiliated broadcasters that make up the National Public Communication Network (RNCP).

With a perspective that encompasses the peculiarities of the different regions of Brazil, the program discusses diverse subjects such as technology 4.0, organic food, economy based on agribusiness, gastronomy, sustainability and also aspects of culture and agricultural production.

O National Agro also highlights the agendas of the main events in the sector that moves millions of reais in the country. The series also shows the indices and price tables that regulate the Brazilian producer market.

