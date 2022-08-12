American tourist dies in shooting

American tourist Joseph Thomas, 28, who was wounded in the neck during a shootout between militiamen and drug dealers in Morro do Fubá, in Cascadura, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, on Tuesday afternoon (9), died in the early hours of the morning. (12) at Hospital Samaritano Botafogo, in the south of the city. Joseph T. Thomas was shot inside a friend’s apartment in Cascadura, where he was staying.

The day before, he had been transferred, in serious condition, from the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, north of the city, to a private unit, where he was in the intensive care center (ICU) and died.

“The Hospital Samaritano Botafogo informs that the American tourist Joseph Thomas, transferred from a public unit, last Wednesday (11/8), died this morning, around three in the morning. The institution sympathizes with Joseph’s family,” said Hospital Samaritano Botafogo in a statement.

In the same shooting, according to the Secretary of State for the Military Police of Rio, a man was found dead by teams of the 9th BPM, on Tuesday, on Rua Padre Telêmaco, also in Cascadura. In addition to Thomas, two passengers on a bus that was passing close to the community were also hit and taken to the Salgado Filho Hospital. The case is under investigation by the Rio Homicide Police Department.