Decree authorizes action by the Armed Forces in elections

President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree authorizing the action of the Armed Forces in this year’s elections, in actions to guarantee the vote and the verification of the election. The decree was published today (12) in the Official Diary of the Union.

The locations and period of employment of the military will be defined by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The first round of elections will take place on October 2 and the second on October 30. Political representatives will be chosen for five positions: president of the Republic, governor, senator, federal deputy, state deputy and district deputy.

Voting will be held simultaneously in all 5,570 municipalities in the country, from 8 am to 5 pm, Brasília time. Due to time difference in some states and localities, voting starts and ends sooner or later. There are also 181 polling stations abroad, where 697,078 voters are eligible to vote.

The total electorate for this year’s elections is 156,454,011.