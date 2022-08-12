Police investigate corruption in Petrópolis after rains

The Civil Police and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) are carrying out an operation today (12) against suspected fraud in hiring a company in Petrópolis, after the rains that left more than 230 dead in the city in the mountain region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Civil Police, the director of Companhia Petropolitana de Trânsito e Transportes (CPTrans) took advantage of the city’s state of calamity to hire, without bidding, a company to provide labor services.

The amount charged by the new company was more than twice the amount charged by the former service provider, according to the Civil Police. It is estimated that the contract generated a loss of more than R$ 500 thousand.

Operation Clean, launched today, fulfills 13 search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to CPTrans employees and businessmen.

Through a note, the Petrópolis city government informed that the director of CPTrans and other people mentioned in the operation have already been removed.

“The city government is the most interested in finding out the facts and opened a process to investigate the case immediately after the operation started”, informs the note released by the city hall.