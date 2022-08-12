Wind causes death of elderly woman in Macaé, in northern Rio de Janeiro

The wind caused by the passage of an extratropical cyclone through the state of Rio caused the death of the elderly Creuza Maria da Silva, 73 years old, in Macaé, in the north of Rio de Janeiro. She was hit, yesterday afternoon (11), by a part of the wall of the parking lot of an office building in the city center, which collapsed in the strong winds. According to the Civil Defense of the municipality, the winds reached 75 km/h. Creuza was taken to the Municipal Public Hospital (HPM), but could not resist her injuries and had her death confirmed this afternoon (12).

The elderly woman was a member of the Macaé Senior Guard, a program created by the municipality and developed by the Elderly Protection Center. According to the city hall, the members act as guides for the population in places such as squares and on the sidewalk of Avenida Rui Barbosa, as well as in municipal schools and other bodies, such as the Federal Police.

“The Municipality of Macaé communicates with regret the death of the member of the Senior Guard, Creuza Maria da Silva, 73 years old. Known for her friendliness and dedication, Creuza Maria has been working for nine years at Escola Municipal Paulo Freire, in Lagomar. In this moment of pain, the municipal management sympathizes with family and friends, and expresses the most sincere condolences “, communicated the prefecture, in a note of regret.

An investigation will be carried out by the Civil Police and the State Public Ministry to issue a complete report on the accident.

River

The passage of the cyclone yesterday in the capital with strong winds that reached 93.6 km/h at the Forte de Copacabana station, in the south of Rio, resulted in 26 trees falling, some hitting the high voltage network and causing power outages. in city neighborhoods. The removal of trees and branches was carried out by teams from Comlurb and professionals from Light worked to restore energy services.

In a statement, the Navy warns of a hangover warning at sea with waves that can reach 4 meters. The alert is in effect until 9 pm today.

According to Alerta Rio, humid ocean winds will keep the weather unstable in the city of Rio de Janeiro today. “Sky coverage will vary between cloudy and overcast and there is a forecast of light to moderate rain in isolation in the morning. Winds will be light to moderate and temperatures will remain stable, with a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 20°C”.

Between tomorrow (13) and Tuesday (16), the Rio Alert forecast is for clear to partially cloudy skies and no rain forecast. Temperatures will gradually rise.

Normality

According to the Operations Center of the City Hall of Rio (COR), the municipality of Rio returned to the normal stage at 10:30 am, today (12), due to the absence of moderate rain for the next three hours. The forecast is for isolated light rain until late in the morning. Since 0:40 on Wednesday (10), the municipality was in the mobilization stage because of the weather conditions in the capital.

“The normality stage is the first of a scale of five and means that there are no major impact occurrences. At this stage, small incidents may occur, but they do not significantly interfere with the citizen’s routine”, informed the COR.