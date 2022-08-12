BrazilBrazil

Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne compete for UEFA Best of the Year award

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne are in contention for the UEFA Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season after leading a list of 15 players, the governing body of the UEFA said. European football this Friday.

The winner will be announced along with the winner of the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Player and Coach of the Year awards during the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on 25 August.

Benzema and Courtois helped Real win the club’s 14th European title last season, while De Bruyne led City to the Premier League title — the club’s fourth league title in seven seasons.

Other nominees for the award include Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, ​​Luka Modric of Real Madrid and Sadio Mané of Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp are among the nominees for the manager of the year award. UEFA will announce the nominees for the women’s awards next week.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

