PF: operation combats money laundering by criminal faction in Ceará

Money laundering scheme resulting from drug trafficking, with illicit millionaire movement, in the state of Ceará, is the target of Operation Espelho Branco 2, by the Federal Police, this Friday morning (12).

In the action, 60 federal police officers serve nine search and seizure warrants and six temporary arrest warrants, in addition to warrants for the kidnapping of goods and values, issued by the Federal Court, in investigated households in Fortaleza (CE) and in the municipalities of Eusébio, Ceará, Brazil. Aquiraz, Itarema and Santa Quitéria/CE, in addition to São Paulo (SP) and Maceió (AL).

The searches aim to seize documents and media for the instruction of police investigation to individualize the suspects’ performance, participation of third parties and intermediaries (oranges), as well as full survey and seizure of values ​​and illicit assets moved, resulting from profits from previous crimes. .

According to the PF, the court ordered the blocking of values ​​in the suspects’ accounts, the kidnapping of luxury properties in values ​​above R$ 5 million and vehicles in values ​​​​greater than R$ 2 million.

Historic

In the first phase of the operation, which started in November 2021, the leadership of the criminal faction was arrested and search warrants were carried out in three residences in luxury condominiums in Eusébio and Fortaleza. One of them acquired by the suspect for R$ 3.6 million. “The investigations carried out in the second phase of the operation pointed to indications of the criminal organization acting in Ceará to conceal the ownership of goods and to move illicit resources, as well as integration into the formal market of resources from drug trafficking and other antecedent crimes”, confirmed the PF.

The investigation identified a “criminal web with the actions of those investigated to hide the illicit origin of resources through commercial transactions with significant values, intertwining and confusion in business”.

The investigated also made use of false documents, meetings of criminals in hotels and luxury condominiums and investments in companies with acts of the suspects that boasted wealth incompatible with any lawful activity.

crimes

Criminals may be held accountable for crimes of money laundering, criminal organization and drug trafficking, with sentences of up to 40 years in prison.

The name of the operation refers to the false identifications used by the investigated. Investigations continue, with analysis of the suspects’ financial flow and seized material.