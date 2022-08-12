Set dates and times for the Libertadores and Sudamericana semis

Conmebol defined this Friday (12) the dates and times of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. The first to enter the field will be Athletico-PR and Palmeiras, on August 30, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, for Libertadores. The following day, Vélez (Argentina) receives Flamengo at the José Amalfitani Stadium, in the capital Buenos Aires.

The Sudamericana semifinals begin in Quito (Ecuador), on August 31, with Independiente del Valle facing Megar (Peru) at 7:15 pm (Brazilia time). The other semi, 100% Brazilian, will be at the Serra Dourada Stadium, in Goiânia: Atlético-GO will face São Paulo, at 21:30, in the first leg.

The decisive matches of the return, which define who will go to the final of the Sudamericana, start on September 7, at 19:15, with Megar (Peru) hosting Independiente del Valle, in the city of Arequipa. The following day, at 9:30 pm, São Paulo hosts Atlético-GO at Morumbi.