President appoints 17 judges for the 1st composition of the TRF6

President Jair Bolsonaro appointed (11) 17 of the 18 judges who will form the first composition of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF6), a court that should be installed in the next Friday (19), with headquarters in Belo Horizonte and jurisdiction over the state of Minas Gerais.

Among the names, 10 were chosen by Bolsonaro from lists voted in plenary by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) last week. Another seven vacancies were occupied by the objective criterion of seniority, being only occupants appointed by the president.

Of the 10 chosen, six were already magistrates in other courts, two come from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and two come from the law, according to the constitutional fifth rule.

One chair will go to judge Mônica Sifuentes, the only member of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF1), previously responsible for judging the appeals of the Federal Court of Minas Gerais, which opted for removal to the new court.

A spin-off of TRF1, TRF6 had its creation approved in Congress and sanctioned by Bolsonaro last year. In the end, the new court will be composed of 15 judges and three judges.

The creation of the new court is an old demand of the Judiciary. The defenders of the measure argued that the TRF1, based in Brasília, accumulated a very large number of cases, as it covered a jurisdiction that covered half of the Brazilian states, including Minas Gerais, origin of 35% of the appeals judged.

Another argument was that the creation of the new court would not result in an increase in expenses for the Judiciary, which could reallocate vacant vacancies for federal judges to create the new positions of judge.

Initially, the budget of TRF6 will be the equivalent of the average of the percentages of the judicial section of Minas Gerais in the last five years.

Below is a list of the newly appointed judges:

Judges appointed by seniority:

– Vallisney de Souza Oliveira

– Ricardo Machado Rabelo

– Lincoln Rodrigues de Faria

– Marcelo Dolzany da Costa

– Rubens Rollo D’Oliveira

– Evandro Reimão dos Reis

– Derived from Figueiredo Bezerra Filho

Judges chosen by the president from a list of the STJ:

– Klaus Kuschel

– André Prado de Vasconcelos

– Simone dos Santos Lemos Fernandes

– Luciana Pinheiro Costa

– Pedro Felipe de Oliveira Santos

– Miguel Angelo de Alvarenga Lopes

Judges appointed from triple lists of lawyers:

– Flavio Boson Gambogi

– Grégore Moreira de Moura

Judges appointed from triple lists of members of the Federal Public Ministry:

– Alvaro Ricardo de Souza Cruz

– Edilson Vitorelli Diniz Lima